Downtown business opting to stay open 24 hours during RNC

Starbucks will run a longer workweek later this month, keeping its downtown Cleveland stores open for 144 consecutive hours during the week of the Republican National Convention.

Downtown Cleveland employees of the Seattle-based company said Tuesday that its stores will remain open the full week, from Sunday July 17 through Thursday, Friday, July 22.

The following stores will be 24 hours for the RNC:

Hanna Building

West 6th Street

The following stores will have extended hours (5 a.m. – 11 p.m.) for the RNC:

200 Public Square

University Circle

Tower City store will open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

