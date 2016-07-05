Cleveland signs perfect for selfies

New Cleveland sign goes up. (Source: WOIO)

Destination Cleveland adding some cool selfie-worthy signs around town.

Three scripted Cleveland signs will be installed around the city.

One is already located at Edgewater Park. Another one was installed Tuesday at Northcoast Harbor at 1001 E. 9th Street.

The third and final sign will be installed the week of July 11 in Tremont at 1430 Abbey Avenue.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.