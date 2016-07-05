Unidentified shooting victim found near Valley Bridle Trail

Cuyahoga Valley National Park ranger needs help identifying an assault victim. (Source: WOIO)

Area in Cuyahoga Valley National Park where assault victim was found. (Source: WOIO)

This is an illustration of clothing similar to what the victim was wearing in the CVNP. (Source: CVNP)

The National Park Service is releasing a more specific location of where the mystery shooting/assault victim was found Sunday morning.

Authorities say the woman was found near the Valley Bridle Trail north of Bolanz Road just before 9:30 a.m.

Rangers received a 911 call about the victim found in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula at 9:21 a.m.

"I'm driving. I found some runners. They said they ran across a body. She's alive, been shot," said the 911 caller.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with 'multiple gunshot wounds', according to the Associated Press. She isn't able to communicate with investigators.

"She is not yet identified. We are following up on leads that we are receiving through the tip line," a spokesperson with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park said.

Tuesday Cleveland 19 we back to the park to the area where the victim was found and visitors we talked to are hoping they can help in the investigation.

"We keep going up and looking to see if we see anything," said Pam Calhoun, of Jackson.

"We were looking around for suspicious people and things," said Donna Galford, from Green.

Cleveland 19 checked with other missing persons cases in the area and those were dead ends as well.

"The CVNP gunshot victim is not TierraBryant," said Middleburg Heights Police Chief John Maddox.

Bryant went missing since March 2015.

The Cuyahoga Valley park victim is around 18-years-old, African-American, weighs between 110-120 pounds, and 5 feet, 4 or 5 inches tall. She was wearing light blue cut-off jean shorts, pink tank top and white Nike sneakers.

So far, police say they have received 10 tips on this case, but are looking for more.

People with information should call the Cuyahoga Valley National Park tip line at 440-546-5945.

Read more on Cleveland19.com

National Park Service needs help identifying shooting victim

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.