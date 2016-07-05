Does this tweet confirm Dan Gilbert met with Dwyane Wade?

Rumors are circulating, tweets are flying and everyone is waiting to hear if Dwyane Wade will be the newest Cleveland Cavalier.

Reports of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert meeting with Wade have not been confirmed. But does this tweet from Luxury Jets Group confirm the rumors? The Cavs Twitter account also followed Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, today on Twitter and Instagram.

NBA sources say if the Cavs were to sign LeBron James' best buddy, it would be a step in the right direction.

Dwyane Wade has canceled some free agent meetings with teams he'd set up with this week, sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 5, 2016

What do you think the tweet means and do you think Wade would be a good addition to the 2016 NBA Champions?

Is @DwayneWade3 the best choice for the Cavs? — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 5, 2016

