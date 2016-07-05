Teen lies about playing 'Russian roulette', friend hospitalized

A 16-year-old Warrensville Heights teen is in critical condition at MetroHealth after shooting himself during a game of Russian Roulette.

It happened Sunday at Chagrin Highlands Apartments in Highland Hills.

Police say the victim was visiting a 16-year-old friend, who had just gotten out of juvenile detention and was on probation.

The friend pulled out the gun, suggested the game and then pointed it at himself. The gun didn't go off and he handed it to the victim, who pointed it at his chin and shot himself.

The victim walked over to South Pointe Hospital across the street and then transported to MetroHealth.

According to police, the friend at first lied about what happened and said they were jumped; but during the investigation the truth came out.

A third teen had been in the apartment, but left when the gun was brought out.

Police say the 16-year-old will be charged.

