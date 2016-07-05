Cleveland fireworks 2016: Watch the grand finale - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland fireworks 2016: Watch the grand finale

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If you missed the 2016 Cleveland fireworks show on July 4, that doesn't mean you have to miss the best part -- the grand finale. 

WUAB 43 and Cleveland 19 showed the entire show live on television and online, but here is the last minute of the show. 

