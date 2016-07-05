Search continues for driver in deadly hit-and-run

A 24-year-old man was killed in a hit and run on the morning of June 30 and police are still searching for the diver.

According to Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Christian A. Thornton, 24, of Canton was crossing Market Ave. just before 2 a.m. when he was hit near the intersection of 30th St.

The person driving did not stop.

Thornton was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

The car involved is believed to be a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front end including the headlight and fog light area. The color of the car is not known.

The Highway Patrol post is asking anyone with information pertaining to the crash to please contact the Canton Post at (330)433-6200.

