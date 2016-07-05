Call 911 if you see this missing teen

A teen who left the custody of Applewood Centers in Cleveland may be on her way to Wayne County, authorities said.

Wayne County is west of Canton.

Quyrie Wheeler, 16, was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m.

She's 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a red T-shirt and gray sweat pants.

Residents are encouraged to avoid approaching a person matching this description and cal 911 immediately.

Applewood Centers is a private, non-profit agency providing mental health services, social services and education in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

