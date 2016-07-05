Cleveland Cavaliers follow Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union on Twitter, Instagram

If you thought people were already talking too much about the Dwyane Wade rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers just added to the gossip by following the free agent and his wife, Gabrielle Union, today.

The Cavs also followed the couple on Instagram today.

Rumors on Monday began to spread that Wade was meeting with the Cavs. Nothing has been confirmed, but this tweet from a luxury airline company may also confirm that a meeting took place.

