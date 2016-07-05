Man shot at birthday party in Portage County

Portage County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a birthday party this past weekend.

The shooting took place on Fairground Road in Randolph Township late Saturday night. Randolph Township is north of Canton.

The victim, Hashim Ako Woods, 21, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.