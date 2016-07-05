15 years later, police support fellow officer shot in line of duty

Quisi Bryan shot and killed a Cleveland police officer more than 15 years ago -- and now he's demanding a new hearing.

The shooting happened at a gas station on East 40th and Community College Avenue. Police said Bryan opened fire during a routine traffic stop.

Officer Wayne A. Leon, the victim, was a father of three.

Cleveland police Officer Tom Armelli is organizing a bus trip down to Cincinnati to support his fellow officer.

"This guy pulled a gun out of nowhere and shot Wayne right in the face, killed him right there on the scene," Armelli said.

Armelli said Bryan is using his time in prison to research law books and is filing for a new appeal of his case. Bryan has admitted to killing Leon, but reportedly wants the new hearing based on a racial issue during his first trial.

"I talked to Grace, Wayne's widow, and thought, 'We're going to put a bus trip together, and we're going to get some policemen together, and we're

going to go down there with some policemen, some family, and friends,'" said Armelli.



The Cleveland Police Museum is sponsoring the trip to Cincinnati's Federal Appeals Court. Those attending hope to help keep the Bryan behind bars for the rest of his natural life.

The bus is scheduled to depart around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2.

"We're going to show the court that Wayne is still missed and that this is not a case that's 15 years old to us, because it is very fresh in our memories," Armelli said.

In the years after the shooting, Bryan's DNA revealed he was a serial rapist.

"Patrolman Wayne Leon was a good policeman," said Armelli. "He was doing what he was supposed to do. He was doing what the city was paying him to do and that was to go out there and find bad guys. Well, he found a real bad guy that day."

Leon's badge No. 1338 has been retired.

