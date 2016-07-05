Retailers setting up shop in downtown Cleveland Arcade for the RNC

The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and two other businesses announced several new stores just signed on to open up shop in the downtown area to meet demand during the Republican National Convention.

Seven new retailers will open temporary locations in the Arcade to serve Convention visitors and delegates.

An official announcement will be held Wednesday, July 6.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.