Walmart cashier accused of stealing $700 from North Olmsted store

A Walmart worker was arrested, accused of stealing $700 in cash from the registers in North Olmsted.

Police said that Jacqueline Johnson stole the money on June 21, but later admitted to stealing more money on different days from the store.

According to the police, Johnson would check out a customer and put their money in the register. When the customer walked away, Johnson would take the money out and put it in her pocket.

A Walmart manager realized the registers were short of money, so they watched the store security footage and saw Johnson stealing from three different registers on June 21.

Johnson told police that she stole the money to pay her bills.

Johnson will be in Rocky River Municipal court on July 12, and is currently out on bond.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.