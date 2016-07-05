Ohio Sales Tax Holiday 2016 set for Aug. 7

There will be an Ohio Sales Tax Holiday in 2016.

It begins Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. and ends Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax during that time: Clothing priced at $75 per item or less, school supplies priced at $20 per item or less, and school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the holiday.

Click or tap here for questions frequently asked about the holiday

