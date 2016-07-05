City denies protest permits for anti-Trump groups

The city of Cleveland has denied permits for a couple of groups who plan to protest Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

One of the permits was from Tom Burke and the Coalition to Stop Trump group out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The permit was denied July 1, and the group has three business days to appeal in writing.

The city said the group’s route in the application would unreasonably interfere with traffic and divert too many police officers, among other things.

A permit from Bryan Hambley and the Stand Together Against Trump group from Shaker Heights was also denied Friday. The group also has three business days to appeal in writing.

The city gave similar reasons for denial:

-The parade route in the Parade Application will unreasonably interfere with the safe and expeditious movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic, require the diversion of so great a number of city police officers to properly police the line of movement, and unreasonably interfere with the movement of police vehicles and other safety vehicles

-The proposed parade route in the Parade Application does not follow the Official Parade Route in the Event Zone applicable to the date requested

Trump is the Republican party’s presumptive nominee.

Cleveland will host the RNC beginning July 18.

There are many groups who have submitted applications that have not yet been approved or denied. As of Tuesday, 23 protest groups had been approved:

AMERICA FIRST UNITY RALLY BLACK ON BLACK BRING BACK OHIO CLEVELAND BAPTIST CHURCH CLEVELAND PEACE ACTION CODE PINK WOMEN FOR PEACE FOOD NOT BOMBS (out of state group) FOOD NOT BOMBS - LAKE COUNTY/ EAST SIDE CLEVELAND GAYE LUB GREATER CLE IMMIGRATION NETWORK IMPERIAL WOMEN COALITION J.S. LONGWELL LWV GREATER CLEVELAND NE OHIO AMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICE COMMITTEE PAMI:CURIOUS END TO WAR AGAINST OURSELVES PEOPLES FIGHT BACK CENTER PIERRE NAPPIER REVOLUTION BOOKS SALAM I COME IN PEACE SCOTT ROGER HURLEY STAND TOGETHER AGAINST TRUMP STOP TRUMP WESTBORO BAPTIST CHURCH

