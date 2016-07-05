Baby will undergo 2nd cleft surgery on 1st birthday

Greyson Zatik's parents say he's a fighter.

"He is a champion, he is a fighter, he has so much grit to him, he just gets through whatever it is that's presented," Kristin Zatik said.

Greyson will have cleft palate surgery on Wednesday, his first birthday. He had cleft lip surgery seven months ago.

His parents found out about his conditions before he was born, during an ultrasound. After Greyson was born doctors discovered four holes in his heart, and diagnosed him with Down Syndrome.

"The reason behind his late diagnosis of Down Syndrome is because the cleft totally masks the typical facial features of a child with down syndrome," his mother said.

Greyson's parents said there was never a question about what to do.

"It doesn't matter if it's a minute, a day, a week, a month, a year -- he's ours," said Kristin.

Greyson's surgeon from Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, said some of the conditions he sufferers from are common.

"The average instance is one in 1,000 babies that is born with a cleft lip and palate ... a lot of advances have been made in the treatment. It's not a stigma anymore, and the repair results are very good," she said.

Greyson's parents are thankful for their support system, also known as "Greyson's Village." You can follow his progress via Facebook.

