Protest organizer says he'll be surprised if Trump speaks at RNC

Protest organizers made some explosive statements during a press conference at Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cleveland this week.

They announced their plans to hold a counter convention in the days prior to the Republican National Convention.

Activist Malik Zulu Shabazz said that he would be surprised if Donald Trump ever takes to the podium to speak during the RNC.



"Malik Zulu Shabazz is here to tell Donald Trump that he has met his match at the Convention of the Oppressed," said Shabazz.

Co-organizer Roy Tatem said they're worried the city could turn into a "war zone" during the RNC.

"We are not proponents of that," Tatem said.

Shabazz and Tatem say their event, called the National Convention of the Oppressed, which will run from July 14 through July 17, will be peaceful. Most of their events will take place at Second Ebenezer Baptist Church at 1881 71st St. But on Saturday, July 16, at noon, a rally is scheduled to take place at Perk Plaza.

Shabazz said the rally will feature speakers from around the country.

The RNC begins July 18.

Shabazz and Tatum say it's not clear what will happen during the RNC when it comes to other national protest organizers.

"We want to shut Mr. Trump down. We don't want him to take the mic on July 21 at the Quicken Loans Arena," Shabazz said.

