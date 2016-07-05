Pair of Cleveland Indians named AL All-Stars

This year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played July 12 in San Diego, and a couple of Cleveland Indians will be there.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was named an American League reserve Tuesday night, and pitcher Danny Salazar will be joining him.

Lindor, last season’s American League Rookie of the Year runner-up, leads the Indians in hits, runs and batting average (.299). And heading into Tuesday’s game against the Tigers, Lindor has belted 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs.

He’s even more impressive in the field, showing off a range and glove that Indians fans haven't seen since Omar Vizquel.

Salazar leads the Tribe's strong pitching staff with a 10-3 record. He also leads the A.L. in ERA (2.36).

The starting lineups were voted on by the fans, and obviously the Fenway Faithful represented the Red Sox well, putting four Sox players in the starting lineup for the A.L. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts will start in the outfield, while David Ortiz will DH, and Xander Bogaerts will start at shortstop.

The rest of the A.L. starting lineup includes Mike Trout in center field, Manny Machado at third base, Jose Altuve at second, Eric Hosmer at first, and Salvador Perez behind the plate.

