Melt's new Akron location to open Wednesday

Melt's new Akron location will open Wednesday.

"Simply put, Melt Bar and Grilled was born from Cleveland musician and chef Matt Fish’s love of two things: great craft beer and the humble grilled cheese sandwich," the restaurant chain's website says.

The first Melt location opened in Lakewood in 2006.

The chain has since expanded to Cleveland Heights, Independence, Mentor and Columbus. Melt can even be found at Progressive Field.

The Akron location is at 3921 Medina Road, just east of Interstate 77.

