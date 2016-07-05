Tribe tames Tigers again

Lonnie Chisenhall was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin homered, and the Cleveland Indians remained perfect in 11 games against the Detroit Tigers this season with a 12-1 victory Tuesday night.

The Indians have outscored the Tigers 76-24 in the season series. Cleveland leads Detroit by 7 1/2 games in the AL Central.

Carlos Carrasco (5-2) allowed one run in six innings for Cleveland, which has won 13 straight at home.

Anibal Sanchez (5-9), who replaced the injured Jordan Zimmermann, allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was ejected in the sixth after grounding out. Cabrera, thinking the ball hit off his leg, never left the batter's box and was called out at first. He was ejected when the umpires didn't reverse the call.

Chisenhall had an RBI double in the fourth and run-scoring singles in the fifth and eighth. Naquin hit a leadoff homer in the sixth while Santana homered to begin the eighth.

Francisco Lindor, named as a reserve to the AL All-Star team, had an RBI double and turned in two outstanding defensive plays for Cleveland.

Lindor's first gem came with runners on first and second in the fifth. Second baseman Jason Kipnis fielded Jose Iglesias' one-out grounder and threw to second for the force. Lindor whirled and threw to third where Jose Ramirez tagged Steven Moya.

Lindor robbed Justin Upton of a hit in the sixth with a diving stop deep in the hole and a strong throw to first.

Carrasco held Detroit to three hits and didn't allow a run until the sixth inning.

