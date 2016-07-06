Police: Mother drives into lake to kill self and 2-year-old daughter

A mother has been charged with attempted murder for placing her 2-year-old daughter inside a car and driving them both into Summit Lake, police said.

The driver and mother, Dee'Andra C. McGhee, 24, drove a 2007 Chevy Cobalt into the lake shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Police said the Akron woman attempted to kill herself and her daughter.

Two good Samaritans jumped into the water and rescued the two. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McGhee was released from the hospital and charged with attempted murder, child endangering and criminal damaging. She was booked into the Summit County Jail. The two year old was placed with a family member.

