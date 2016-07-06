20 people have overdosed in Akron since Tuesday, 3 have died

Officials in Akron began getting calls about drug overdoses around 1 p.m. Tuesday. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, there had been a suspected 20 heroin overdoses in the city, three of which were fatal.

Seventeen of those cases came between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Three of the overdoses involved a mother and her two daughters.

First responders reported that multiple doses of Narcan were needed to save the lives of those were overdosed.

"Reports from the field indicate that this particular drug was less responsive to Narcan," said Akron Deputy Fire Chief Charles Twigg.

Akron Police Chief Jim Nice said investigators are looking into whether those who overdosed used heroin that came from the same source.

"What we are looking into is a bad lot of dope ... we are sure it's probably fentanyl. Most of the deaths from heroin overdoses are coming from too much fentanyl being cut into that," said Nice.

At this time last year, there had been 47 overdoses in the city, according to Nice.

The 2016 count jumped into the 50s this week. Before Tuesday, Nice thought things were quieting down in the city.

"It slowed down quite a bit in the last few months," he said. "We were even down to one each week.

Nice said there are still many heroin addicts out there that need help.

"I was hoping heroin was moving its way out (of Akron), but then we got this batch," he said.

A mother & two daughters overdosed yesterday says Police chief responding to question from @DZarrella19. Four people OD'd at one location — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) July 6, 2016

"There are 17 families out here wondering what the heck happened yesterday" says Summit Co Health Officer @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) July 6, 2016

Nice said police are making arrests and successfully prosecuting drug dealers, but the steady supply of heroin from Mexico creates an uphill battle for those trying to put a stop to the epidemic.

First responders are also trying to help addicts by giving them information on where to go to get help.

