Traffic Alert: I-71N reopens at Denison after diesel spill, cras - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic Alert: I-71N reopens at Denison after diesel spill, crash

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Interstate 71 northbound is open at Denison Avenue after a diesel spill caused by a crash closed the highway for hours Wednesday. The crash happened at 9 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly