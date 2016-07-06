Traffic Alert: I-71N reopens at Denison after diesel spill, crash

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get our apps

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Interstate 71 northbound is open at Denison Avenue after a diesel spill caused by a crash closed the highway for hours Wednesday. The crash happened at 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.