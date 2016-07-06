Students to display winning artwork during RNC

Cleveland school students will get a chance to show off their work during the Republican National Convention.

Students from Cleveland School of the Arts and Newton D. Baker School of the Arts will have their artwork displayed on billboards throughout the city, as part of its ongoing support of Cleveland arts and education programs.

KeyBank held a contest for the students in grades 7-12 to submit artwork incorporating the bank's red key logo.

The winners were announced and the winning artwork displayed at PlayHouse Square during Wednesday's ceremony.

The winning students each won $500 and each school was awarded $1,000.

"The RNC provides a rare opportunity to showcase the work of some of Cleveland's most talented young artists," said Tom Wennerberg, KeyBank Vice President of Marketing. "We hope the city's 50,000 visitors enjoy seeing their artwork as much as we have."

An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to be in Cleveland during July 18-21.

For the contest, the students were asked to create designs incorporating the bank's iconic red key logo.

The contest winners are:

Chris Conel, 8th grade – Newton D. Baker

Diana Nascembeni, 8th grade - Newton D. Baker

Camryn Matis, 7th grade - Newton D. Baker

Stella Costin, 8th grade - Newton D. Baker

Adrian Passov, 9th grade – Cleveland School of the Arts (shared submission)

Biagi, Calicchia, 9th grade –Cleveland School of the Arts (shared submission)

The artwork will begin appearing July 11 on billboards located in high-traffic areas throughout Greater Cleveland, including:

I-71 south of Dennison Drive

Innerbelt east of Freeway W. 3rd Street

I-480 south of Broadway Avenue

West Shoreway west of Tillman Avenue

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.