New retailers setting up shop in Arcade for the RNC

The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and two other businesses say several new stores just signed on to open up shop in the downtown area to meet demand during the Republican National Convention.

"The Arcade is an important part of Cleveland's history and Downtown's identity. We're excited to see it fully activated in time for the convention and expect retail growth to continue beyond the event, both here and throughout Downtown," Joseph Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Seven retailers will open temporary locations in the Arcade to serve Convention visitors and delegates.

DCA welcomes @mphomestore, @J3Clothing and other new retailers into the Arcade for the RNC!

The Arcade already attracts guests because of its beauty, history and the Hyatt Downtown, which occupies the top three levels of the atrium and the two adjoining towers.

"The continuous addition of retail options both inside the Historic Euclid Arcade as well as throughout Downtown Cleveland is an important element of enhancing the visitor experience," said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Cleveland 2016 Host Committee. "While helping to fuel our local economy, these businesses will provide our convention visitors greater accessibility to a host of amenities that will make their stay more convenient and their impression of our city more favorable."

Between the upcoming convention and the booming residential population, Downtown Cleveland is becoming a prime location for retail.

New stores in the Historic Arcade in time for the convention include a Downtown location of Monica Potter Home, by Cleveland-native and actress Monica Potter.

"I am so excited to have an opportunity to bring my business to my hometown. The idea for MPH was born in Cleveland and nurtured by my brilliant dad, a master inventor. Having a store downtown is truly a homecoming," said Monica Potter.

Additional temporary stores includes Convention Retail, J3 Clothing Company, Cleveland in a Box, CLEan, 216 Gallery, The Hidden Closet and The Powder Room.

New permanent retail locations in the Arcade include:

Rising Star Coffee, now open

Rose's Braai, opening soon

Pizza 216, now open

Daydreams & Tea, now open

Boney Fingers BBQ, opening soon

Full list of permanent Arcade tenants:

Pizza 216

Presto Sandwiches

Chocolate Bar

Daydreams & Tea

Prosperity Jewelry

Marengo Spa

1890 at The Arcade

Gregory Kempf Chiropractor

Rising Star Coffee

U.S. Post Office

Soldiers & Sailors' Monument Offices

Designer Suite

Rose's Braai (opening soon)

Charley's Grilled Subs

Arcade Teriyaki

Boney Fingers BBQ (opening soon)

