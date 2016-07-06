Cause of Parma garage explosion unknown - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cause of Parma garage explosion unknown

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

There was an explosion in Parma on Wednesday.

The blast happened around 10:45 a.m. in a garage on Fernhill near Pearl.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

