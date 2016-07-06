4 injured in Willoughby trench collapse, OSHA investigating

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Cleveland office has opened an investigation after four employees were buried in a trench collapse near Willoughby Wednesday morning.

Willoughby police say it happened around 11:15 a.m. on Colonial Rd., off of SR 91.

According to the police chief, four Domenick Electric Sewer Cleaning Company Inc. workers were in a 10 foot deep trench with sheer walls and no visible trench box when the trench collapsed. Two of the employees were air-lifted to the hospital while the others were treated at the scene.

"This tragic incident is a reminder of how quickly a trench can become a death trap and potentially bury a worker under thousands of pounds of soil," said Danelle L. Jindra, OSHA's acting area director in Cleveland.

OSHA's trenching standards require protective systems on trenches deeper than 5 feet and that soil and other materials are kept at least two feet from the edge of trench. Research shows that a cubic yard of soil can weigh as much as 3,000 lbs., about the weight of small automobile. Trenching and excavation are among the most dangerous construction activities, and cave-ins are often lethal to workers crushed or suffocated by thousands of pounds of soil and rock.

The homeowner was getting a sanitation pipe replaced when the collapse occurred.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.