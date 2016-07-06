Teen charged after lying about 'Russian roulette', friend remains critical

A 16-year-old Highland Hills boy who furnished the gun used to play Russian Roulette Sunday is facing multiple charges including obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and tampering with evidence.

The suspect's 16-year-old friend shot himself in the chin during the game. He remains in critical condition at MetroHealth.

According to police, the teen at first lied about what happened and said they were jumped; but during the investigation the truth was revealed.

Police say the teen charged had just gotten out of juvenile detention and was on probation.

