Police issue warrant for man accused in triple shooting

Cleveland police have issued a warrant for Ronald Borders.

He's accused in Monday nights shooting of a 34-year-old woman and her two kids.

Police said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside a home in the 1400 block of W. 107th Street when a man came from inside the home and began shooting.

A nine-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were both shot in their legs. Mom was shot in her back.

All victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

