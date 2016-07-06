Police issue warrant for man accused in triple shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police issue warrant for man accused in triple shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police have issued a warrant for Ronald Borders.

He's accused in Monday nights shooting of a 34-year-old woman and her two kids.  

Police said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside a home in the 1400 block of W. 107th Street when a man came from inside the home and began shooting. 

A nine-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were both shot in their legs. Mom was shot in her back. 

All victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

