Vermilion police save dog from hot car

Vermilion police rescued a dog from a hot car this past Friday.

Deborah Parker noticed a Labrador retriever in a car after walking out of the Giant Eagle grocery store on Liberty Avenue. She said all the windows were up and the doors were locked.

Parker was a few seconds away from breaking into the car when Vermilion police arrived.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Parker wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. “You can never leave the dog in the car and go into the grocery store, even if it’s for five minutes -- which it was not, because I waited longer than that for her to come out.”

Another woman in the parking lot gave the dog water.

