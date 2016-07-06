RNC smartphone app now available for download

Officials have launched a new smartphone app to help visitors stay up-to-date on everything Republican National Convention-related.

The RNC app offers more than just schedules -- a 360-degree camera will be available for a look inside The Q.

Step-by-step maps in the app will tell users where to locate vendors in the Convention Hall, Progressive Field, Freedom Plaza, and Media Row.

A live stream will also be available.

The RNC app is available in the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

