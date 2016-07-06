Editorial: MetroHealth's future looks promising

The MetroHealth medical system provides care for more than 1 million patients each year, including the poor and uninsured.



County taxpayers help pick up the tab to the tune of $32 million a year, and the county has already agreed to finance new construction that could cost up to $1 billion.



It comes then as good news that MetroHealth has taken giant steps to take on the "big guys" in the sometimes cut-throat competition for customers.

While the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals concentrate on inpatient care, MetroHealth will seek to encourage outpatients to seek treatment at its ever-expanding network of area facilities. MetroHealth has already purchased several sites from the soon-to-be out-of-business HealthSpan and picked up 40,000 of its patients. MetroHealth has also forged a relationship with Medical Mutual to encourage use of the outpatient clinics.

Even with state and local funding cutbacks, the diagnosis for MetroHealth's future looks promising, and its recent actions provide a prescription for economic success for Greater Cleveland's public hospital.

I'm Dominic Mancuso, and that's how we see it.

