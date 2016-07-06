Tigers snap Tribe home streak

Nick Castellanos had three hits, including a three-run homer, and tied his career high with five RBIs Wednesday to lead Detroit over Cleveland 12-2 Wednesday and stop the Indians' home winning streak at 13.

Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer and Ian Kinsler had three singles for the Tigers, who overcame a 2-0, fourth-inning deficit and beat the Indians for the first time in 12 meetings this year.

Rookie Michael Fulmer (9-2) allowed two runs - one earned - and five hits in six innings, improving to 7-1 with a 0.63 ERA in his last nine starts.

Josh Tomlin (9-2) retired his first nine batters, then gave up hits to four of his next five and lost for the first time since May 30. He allowed eight runs, tying his big league high, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Three of the runs were unearned because of an error by All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who allowed Victor Martinez's two-out grounder to bounce off his glove on a short hop. Castellanos homered over the 400-foot sign in center on the next pitch for an 8-2 lead, chasing Tomlin.

Cleveland leads the AL Central by 6 1/2 games over second-place Detroit and has the major leagues' best record from June 1 on at 25-9. The Indians' 13-game home winning streak was the longest in the big leagues since Cleveland won 14 in a row from April 3-May 10, 2011.

Castellanos, who returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday with flu-like symptoms, had his second five-RBI game. He hit his 16th homer, then doubled home two runs in the seventh off Zach McAllister.

Maybin's two-run homer had tied the score in the fourth, when Justin Upton hit a sacrifice fly.

Fulmer entered the afternoon having allowed one run or less in eight consecutive starts, matching the second-longest streak in big league history behind Bob Gibson's 11 for the 1968 St. Louis Cardinals.