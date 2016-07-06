Purple tent will offer place to talk, listen at RNC

A local organization committed to spreading civility plans to set up a safe -- and purple -- space for the Republication National Convention.

Project Love is dedicated to spreading a message of kindness and impacting how people interact with each other. During the RNC, the group is putting up a purple tent for people to vent, talk, and listen.

The tent will sit on the campus of Jane Adams High School on East 30th Street in Cleveland, not far from the convention.

From political protests to problems with community policing, people have become exposed to polarizing opinions, but how those opinions are expressed is why project CEO Stuart Muszynski wants to have an ongoing discussion about civility.

"In recent polls, 66 percent of Americans say they have difficulty talking to their neighbors. When we saw the incivility that is rising in our country, not just in politics but in all of us, it affects how kids talk to each other in schools, how people talk to each other in the streets, it affects anger on college campuses, our entire society is affected by incivility,” said Muszynski.

The 2500 sq. ft. tent will serve as a gathering place for different speakers, community leaders, and journalists who can engage in conversations about hot button issues including immigration, community policing, and the impact of media.

“Purple is the ultimate civility color because it’s a blend of the red and the blue,” said Muszynski. “This is the only event during the RNC convention period that is truly a community event."

The tent will be open on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during RNC week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All opinions and parties are welcome.

“All of our programming about is about how do we put our values in action and how to we act with kindles love and respect,” Muszynski.

The convention begins July 18 in Cleveland.

