'Night Court' will come to life in Cleveland during RNC (sort of)

Cleveland Municipal Court is preparing for the Republican National Convention by expecting the worst and hoping for the best.

It might wind up looking a bit like the 1980s show "Night Court," set in New York City -- except this isn't fiction. Cleveland's Municipal Court will be open for 20 hours a day during RNC, with three courtrooms open at the Justice Center and an additional two courtrooms at the House of Corrections.

There are almost 30 protest groups registered for the convention, and four groups have been denied. Judges are expecting mass arrests.

"On a typical day I'd say between 200 and 300 people come in the door, but there's not going to be anything typical about this," said Judge Ronald B. Adrine, Administrative and Presiding Judge, Cleveland Municipal Court.

He said the current climate of the country and the nature of the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, has spurred the court to prepare for the worst.

"Within the last six election cycles there has never been a convention where there were more than 850 arrests made," he said.

But things could be different here in Cleveland.

Adrine said the court is prepared to handle about 1,000 arrests a day for things like disorderly conduct, failure to comply with police orders, assaults, and damage to property -- to name a few. Officials have coordinated with police and have been planning for more than a year.

"In the words of a famous movie, we're waiting to exhale," he said.

Normal business for the week of RNC will be postponed. The court is advising everyone to check here for updates.

