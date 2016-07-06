Club helps provide special bike for boy with cerebral palsy

A local boy diagnosed with cerebral palsy received a life-changing gift on Wednesday.

When he was born, doctors gave Brennan Dew only a short time to live.

"He was born at 23 and half weeks -- born at 1 pound, 3 ounces,” said the boy’s father, Ryan Dew.



The boy’s father said Brennan Dew has been an inspiration.

“Our rock,” Ryan Dew said. “I really can't express the amount of strength he had at such a young age."

The 4-year-old rode a brand new bike on Wednesday. Lots of people helped contribute to make sure he’d have lots of fun in the summertime.

"We got word that Brennan has come a long way with his therapy at his school due to him having a bike there. He did not have the availability at home. So that was one of the primary factors that drive us to buy him a bike,” said Tito Cambareri with the Kiwanis Club 24th Division.



The club pitched in more than $600 to buy the bike.

The boy’s family and friends are now trying to raise enough money to buy Brennan a special van. Click or tap here to learn how you can help.

