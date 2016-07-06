Reports: Wade to Bulls, Dunleavy to Cavs

It appears Dwyane Wade will be a Chicago Bull next season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of TheVertical.com, Wade plans to sign a deal with them, and the team sent out contracts at some point Wednesday evening.

Dwyane Wade has informed the Bulls he plans to sign a deal with them, sources tell @TheVertical. Bulls sending out contracts now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) July 7, 2016

Sources on @TheVertical: Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade has informed the Miami Heat that he's accepted the Bulls offer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) July 7, 2016

Wade was born in Chicago and played college ball in Milwaukee.

There were rumors flying earlier this week that he'd join his pal LeBron James in Cleveland next season.

Dwyane Wade joining the Cavs for less money and out of spite could happenhttps://t.co/P9W1J2VFdL pic.twitter.com/WqMkJkhj2A — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 5, 2016

Wojnarowski also reported the Cavaliers were working on a deal to acquire forward Mike Dunleavy from the bulls. Dunleavy, a 35-year-old 3-point specialist, shot 39 percent from beyond the arc in limited action with the Bulls this past season. The Bulls needed to move Dunleavy to clear cap space for Wade.

The Cavs also made a two-year deal with Richard Jefferson.

"Can't wait to repeat," the veteran said on Snapchat.

