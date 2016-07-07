Tall Ships arrive in Fairport Harbor

The Tall Ships pulled into port in Fairport Harbor Thursday morning. The tiny village, population 3,000, is all geared up for the event that is expected to bring close to 100,000 people into town.

The Tall Ships Festival was moved to Fairport Harbor from Cleveland because of the Republican National Convention.

Among the first vessels to arrive was the El Galeon Analucia, a 16th Century Spanish replica cargo ship. The kind of ship that pirates were prone to take over back in the day. There are 6 miles of rope throughout the vessel. The tallest mast is 125 feet high. There are about 20 crew members on board. They traveled across the Atlantic Ocean, 27 days, from Spain to get here. Many of them are volunteers and do not get paid. They say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Festival goers will get a chance to tour the El Galeon and the eight other tall ships that will be at Fairport Harbor through the weekend.

The event starts with the Parade of Sail Thursday, from 4-7pm. You do need specific 'Parade of Sail' tickets for that event. General admission starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. Hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Prices vary depending on whether you want to tour a ship or set sail on one.

