Watch video: Do pets have secret lives?

What happens when you walk out of the door leaving your pet home alone for at least eight hours a day when you’re at work?

A new animated film, The Secret Life of Pets officially releases on Friday by Universal Pictures and will be in theaters all across Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland 19 Morning Anchor Tia Ewing put a GoPro on her 1-year-old rescue Jack Russel mix Rygli {pronounced Wrigley}. For a total of four hours Rygli was recorded at home with a GoPro and GoPro dog harness to see what pets do or don’t do when their owners are gone.

The film is directed by Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney and written by Brian Lynch, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. The film stars Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Steve Coogan, Ellie Kemper, Bobby Moynihan, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress and Albert Brooks.

The film is a comedy, about a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant and unruly canine.

During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious rabbit named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

