Geauga Lake attracts trespassers after video posted; 46 arrested

AURORA, Ohio (AP) - Police are warning would-be trespassers not to set foot in an abandoned northeast Ohio amusement park after a spike in arrests at the site this year.

MORE: Drone video of abandoned Geauga Lake

Bainbridge Township Sgt. Frank Chickos said they've cited 46 people so far this year with trespassing at the former Geauga Lake amusement park.

He says a lot of the trespassers have been caught climbing on top of an old roller coaster that he says is basically a big piece of rotting wood.

Chickos fears someone is going to fall through a piece of broken wood and get hurt.

Police have arrested a handful of trespassers since the park shut down in 2007. But that number has increased sharply since drone footage of the park was posted on the internet earlier this year.

