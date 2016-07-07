Akron's heroin overdose count continues to rise

There are now six new suspected overdose cases in the city of Akron.

The new total is up to 26,since Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Akron began getting calls about drug overdoses around 1 p.m. Tuesday. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, there had been a suspected 20 heroin overdoses in the city, three of which were fatal.

Seventeen of those cases came between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Three of the overdoses involved a mother and her two daughters.

First responders reported that multiple doses of Narcan were needed to save the lives of those were overdosed.

First responders are also trying to help addicts by giving them information on where to go to get help.

