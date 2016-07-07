Live-in boyfriend indicted in Fairview Park woman's death

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted Jamal M. Bey in the murder of Lynita McCaslin.

McCaslin, 32, was found dead in her Fairview Park home on West 221st Street on Feb. 26 after officers went to her home for welfare check.

The initial investigation at the scene showed some trauma to her body but no obvious cause of death.

During the investigation, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled McCaslin's death a homicide.

Bey, 40, has been indicted for aggravated murder.

According to the ME's office McCaslin died of acute bronchopneumonia with dehydration and acute kidney injury.

