LeBron James appears in funny Verizon commercial

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar and "Trainwreck" actor LeBron James has taken his acting talents to Verizon.

The King is featured in a commercial to introduce Verizon's new data plan.

Nancy Clark, senior VP for marketing and operations told Fortune that customers were using more and more data on the Verizon network, which required a restructuring to create bigger data plans. In the past three years, data use has jumped from an average of 1GB a month to 2.7 GB.

The new plans will increase by either $5 or $10 a month, while data will increase from 1GB to 6GB a month. Existing customers who like their current plan won't be forced to change.

