LeBron James best friend says he's 'cheap'

LeBron James friend Dwyane Wade was on 'Live with Kelly' Thursday and of course he couldn't leave the show without talking about his bestie.

While in the dressing room Wade told Kelly Ripa that King James was the cheapest out his friends that he vacations with.

"Is he a good tipper?" asked Kelly.

"He's an exact tipper," Wade said.

"He doesn't use his cell phone off the boat if there's no wifi," Wade said. "Let me send this text before I leave the boat because there ain't gonna be no wifi probably."

"This is amazing," Wade said laughing.

