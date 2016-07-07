Cleveland Cavaliers: Who's in, Who's out

The Cleveland Cavaliers' are making some quiet, yet noticeable moves during the free agency period.

You would think the world champs wouldn't want to mess with their roster but there's always room for improvement.

Earlier this month former Oakland guard Kay Felder was drafted by the Cavs in the second round. The Cavs paid the Atlanta Hawks $2.4 million to acquire the pick. Felder still must make Cleveland’s roster.

Soon after, Timofey Mozgov signed a four-year deal worth $64 million with the Lakers. Guard Matthew Dellavedova left as well. He and the Milwaukee Bucks reached a four-year, $39 million deal.

After announcing his retirement following the Game seven win over the Warriors, Richard Jefferson said Wednesday that he signed a two-year deal with the Cavaliers. He made his announcement on Snapchat.

Also Wednesday after Dwyane Wade told Miami he was returning home to play for the Bulls, Mike Dunleavy was sent to Cleveland. Details of his deal have not been announced.

Cavs players returning:

Kyrie Irving

Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson

Channing Frye

Iman Shumpert

Mo Williams

Jordan McRae

Sasha Kaun

Dahntay Jones

Cavs players still undecided:

LeBron James expected to sign another 2-year deal with a player option in 2nd year

J.R. Smith opted out of contract

James Jones

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.