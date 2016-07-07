Westlake teachers, district reach agreement

Westlake Schools and the Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract.

"We all recognized the importance of educating our students, and ultimately, that sentiment prevailed and a settlement was reached," said Board President, Carol Winter. "Now the District can move forward together, and return its exclusive focus back to educating our students at the highest levels of excellence."

"The WTA is appreciative of the Board's efforts to rebuild the collaborative environment that has defined Westlake for the past two decades and look forward to working together to educate for excellence," said Patrick McMorrow, WTA President.

Specific details of the three-year contract have not been released.

The union went on strike June 15 after rejecting the boards offer. The main issues were salaries.

The average Westlake teacher salary, without supplemental contracts, is $74,500. That salary is in the top 2 percent of 612 school districts in Ohio.

