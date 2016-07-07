Police-involved shootings: Former cop breaks down controversial videos

Former Akron police Officer Tim Dimoff says people are only seeing about half the story in each of the two high-profile, fatal police-involved shootings this week.

In the shooting that took place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it’s unclear what the conversations was that lead up to the initial struggle. Those viewing videos of the shooting can't see Alton Sterling's right hand when on the ground.

In Minnesota, viewers can only see the aftermath. It’s again not clear what commands were given to Philando Catile, other than what his girlfriend has said.

Dimoff said that with only 50 percent of the information, it's tough to make concrete conclusions.

As an example, in the case of Sterling, Dimoff points out, what if the officer yelled out, "He's got a gun," because he felt it in Sterling’s pocket. But by not explaining where the gun was, his partner may have thought the gun was drawn.

It doesn't make it right or wrong, but it may change the way some view the situation.

