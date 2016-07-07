Experts warn of stroller dangers

It's summertime, and that means hanging out in the warmer temperatures.

For many moms with little ones, pushing their kids around in the stroller is part of the drill. But that stroller can become a hot zone.

“It doesn't seem to have a ton of air flow, but usually I feel better when I have the shade on it," said mother Kristy Carter.

Carter, a mother of three, is like many parents who use the shade on the stroller to shield their kid from the sun. But experts warn that could actually be harmful.

“Anything that comes over the top of the baby and potentially blocks air flow for the baby is dangerous, especially if that particular screen doesn't allow air flow in and of itself," said Dr. Heather Edgley.

Edgley said that's why along with the proper ventilation, it's important to pick a stroller that has light, cool fabric for a child to sit in.

“If you think about it, they're not getting air circulation on the back side, they’re only getting something from the front. Strollers are frequently dark in color because that hides stains. When it's hot outside, it’s much better to use a light-colored stroller that will allow more air flow and less heat trapping," Edgley said.

Experts also say people can use a safe clip-on fan for the stroller that’s safe for children, or a stroller liner to help keep a child cool.

Carter says she tries not to let her son sit in the stroller for long periods of time so he doesn't get too hot.

“We just get him up and out of it periodically," said Carter.

