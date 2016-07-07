Romona's Kid: Local athlete readies for Paralympics

A local athlete is getting ready to head to Rio de Janeiro for the Paralympics.

We met her last fall when she was competing all over the world to qualify. Romona recently caught up with this week’s Romona’s Kid, who’s from Parma.

Lauryn DeLuca clinched her spot in Rio by winning gold at the Pan American Championships in Brazil. Lauryn has a mild form of cerebral palsy. She started as an able-bodied fencer at age 9, then a national coach noticed she had a limp and suggested she become a wheelchair fencer. She is the 2015 National Women’s Wheelchair title holder in Epee and Foil, two weapons in fencing.

How does it make her feel to know that she is an inspiration to others?

“It’s very overwhelming,” said DeLuca. “I’ve been on the circuit for two years and when people say, ‘I want to be like Lauryn,’ that’s wonderful.”

DeLuca is trying to raise the money for her trip to Rio. Her GoFundMe page can be found here.

