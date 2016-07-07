Upon further review...Indians fall

Didi Gregorius had two hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Thursday night.

Chase Headley added two singles and drove in the go-ahead run for the Yankees, who improved to 3-4 on their 10-game trip. Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Cleveland, which leads the American League Central, lost its second straight home game after 13 wins in a row at Progressive Field. It had the potential winning run on base with two outs in the ninth, but Tyler Naquin was thrown out on a close play at first.

Naquin was initially awarded an infield single - off the glove of first baseman Mark Teixeira - before the call was overturned on a challenge by New York manager Joe Girardi. Second baseman Starlin Castro's throw to pitcher Aroldis Chapman nipped him to the bag.